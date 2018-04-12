Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 21, missing from Dublin

Gardaí at Crumlin in Dublin are calling for the public’s help to find 21-year-old Diana Rostas.

Diana has been missing since Monday, April 9.

She was last seen leaving her home at Clogher Rd in Crumlin.

Diana is 5ft tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing.

Gardaí and Diana’s family are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.