Gardaí concerned for safety of woman, 30, missing from Sligo

Gardaí are investigating the disappearance of a woman in Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn, 30, is missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since early Sunday morning.

Natalia is 5'8" in height, slim build with green eyes and medium-length straight blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black sandals with open toe.

Gardaí in Sligo are concerned for Natalia's safety and anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 - 9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL on Sunday morning, April 29 in the Sligo area.

Digital Desk