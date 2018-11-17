Gardaí charge teenage boy with theft of 14 bikes in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick city have arrested and charged a teenage boy in relation to the theft of fourteen bicycles in the city.

The bikes were stolen between August and November this year and the teenager was arrested yesterday and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court today.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leech said: "We recently launched our ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign and I would ask everyone who cycles to lock their bikes as securely as possible.

A few simple tips such as; spending 10% to 20% of the value of the bike on two locks, locking your bike tightly to an immovable object and keep the lock off the ground, will make life difficult for the thief. Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it.

"Of the 14,000 or so bikes stolen since 2016, we have only approximately 16% of the bicycle frame numbers recorded."

As part of this investigation, Gardaí have not been able to identify the owner of one bicycle they have recovered, so have issued the below photo in an effort to return the bike to its owner.

The bicycle recovered by Gardaí in the course of this investigation which has still to be returned to its owner. Pic: Garda Press Office

Sgt Leech said: "There is a trend of not reporting the theft of bikes to Gardaí which makes it difficult for us to reunite any recovered bikes with their owners. If your bike is stolen, report the theft to Gardaí as soon as you can.

"If you are buying a second-hand bike, look for proof of ownership before purchasing.

"If you have had your bicycle stolen, you can go onto the Garda website to view bicycles and all other recovered property that is currently in our property stores."