Gardaí charge man in connection with Louth drug seizure

Gardaí investigating the seizure of cannabis in Co Louth on Friday have charged a man.

A 46-year-old man will appear before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court this afternoon in connection with the seizure.

Gardaí arrested him following the seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis during the search of a premises in Tallanstown, Ardee, at 8pm on Friday.

He was held at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The planned search was carried out by local gardaí supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.