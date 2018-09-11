Gardaí charge man in connection with Bray Boxing Club shooting

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with the shooting dead of Bobby Messitt at Bray Boxing Club.

Officers charged the man, who is in his 30s in relation to the murder on June 5.

He is due to appear at a special sitting of Bray District tonight.

A woman in her 20s arrested on Saturday has been released without charge.

A Garda at the scene of the shooting in June.

50-year-old Bobby Messitt was shot dead at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co Wicklow, on June 5, when a gunman entered the building and fired a number of shots.

Two others were injured, including Pete Taylor, owner of the club and father of Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor, was shot in the torso, but survived.

The second injured man, from nearby Greystones, was named as Ian Britton.