Gardaí caught 256 drivers speeding yesterday

A motorist was clocked going at 108km/h in a 60km/h zone in Balbriggan, Co Dublin yesterday.

Over 129,000 vehicles were checked for speed on European Day Without a Road Death.

No one was killed on Irish roads however several 256 vehicles were recorded over the speed limit.

One vehicle was doing 133km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N22 in Ovens, Cork.

Another was travelling at almost 140km/h on the M1 at Donabate in Dublin.

"Last year, 2017, gave us the lowest number of road deaths in Ireland but we can never be complacent about road safety.

"Project Edward is an important initiative keeping road safety in the minds of all road users.

"We all need to use full concentration when behind the wheel.

"Never drink or take drugs and drive, put the mobile away, and wear your seatbelt on every journey.

"We want people to be safe on the road every day not just on Project Edward day."

Digital Desk