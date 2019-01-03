Gardaí catch motorist driving at 168km/h in Co. Limerick

A motorist in County Limerick has been caught travelling at nearly 170 kilometres an hour in a 50km/h zone.

Gardaí in Raheen clocked the car speeding in the residential area of St Nessans Road.

Limerick Roads Policing Unit- A number of vehicles detected for assorted speeding offences on National/Motorway network. #slowdown #NeverEverDrinkDrugDrive pic.twitter.com/HUpiHXkflp — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 3, 2019

Last week Gardaí across the country caught more than 400 drivers over the speed limit in a four-day period.

Up to 130,000 people were caught speeding in 2018 and 149 people lost their lives on our roads last year.