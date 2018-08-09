Gardaí buy hot breakfast for mother and six kids forced to sleep in Garda station

A photo of children sleeping in the waiting room of Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin last night is going viral.

The six kids, aged from one to 11, are photographed by their mother lying across metal chairs without blankets after being advised to seek shelter there.

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says eight other families were also urged to do the same.

Gardaí have confirmed a homeless family of seven took shelter in one of their Dublin stations last night.

Gardaí said in a statement: "A young mother and her six children (aged from 11 years to 1 year) presented at Tallaght GS during the night as they had nowhere to go.

"Members of An Garda Síochána tried all the emergency lines in relation to homeless shelter and no accommodation was located, a number of local hotels were also phoned.

"The family were cared for during the night by the members working and received a hot breakfast this morning in Tallaght GS. The family have now left the Garda station and are on the way to South Dublin Co-Council, Housing Department."

Mr Flynn said: "Well the mother of the family last night posted the picture herself from Tallaght Garda Station of herself and her family of seven that were actually referred to Tallaght Garda Station last night.

"Alongside that, there were eight other families that were referred to Garda Stations because of a lack of accommodation."

Mr Flynn posted the photo on Facebook, saying: "This is what this country has succumbed to, this is how homeless services are treating our children.

"I’m in utter shock, seven children sleep in one city Garda Station and 8 families referred to stations as nowhere to send them."

He also said he has never felt as low during his time as an activist.

He said: "It's absolutely shocking and appaling that anybody would have to sleep in a Garda station but in particular the fact that six children would be sent to a Garda Station.

"Yesterday was one of the worst days I've seen in five years in homeless services.

"The presentations yesterday, on average we're having three families a day turning up here at the door looking for assistance because no accommodation is being made available through the normal avenues."