Gardaí building case on driver in Louth hit-and-run

Detectives investigating a hit-and-run in Co Louth in which three pedestrians were injured are gathering all their evidence in advance of making arrests.

Gardaí are satisfied they know what happened and who was involved but will complete their initial investigations before questioning the suspected driver.

A technical examination is continuing at the scene of the collision and of the car involved, which crashed a short distance away and was abandoned.

Officers are also taking formal statements from witnesses and gathering any available CCTV capturing the movement of the vehicle and the driver.

It is thought that a male was driving the vehicle and that a female was a passenger in the car.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra mounted a footpath on Market Street in Ardee town at around 1.15am on Sunday and struck three people, two women aged 20 and 21 and a man, aged 53.

The three individuals suffered injuries, including fractures, and were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Gardaí said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers said they are following a definite line of inquiry.

“Gardaí know what happened and who was involved,” said one source. “They are pretty sure who they are looking for.”

However, he said before moving on the driver, detectives will complete their inquiries, including the taking of formal statements from witnesses.

Gardaí are also conducting a technical examination of the car involved and the collision scene, to gather forensic evidence of what happened, including the movement and speed of the vehicle at the time.

Members will also harvest any CCTV, or dashcams on passing vehicles, in a bid to establish the route of the car and to capture the driver in the car getting into, or out of, it.

Sources said detectives will only decide to make arrests once all these investigations and tests have been completed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1134, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.