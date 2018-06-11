Gardaí awaiting post mortem results on man who died from serious head injury in Bray

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post mortem on the body of a man believed to have been killed in a one-punch attack in Co. Wicklow.

The 45-year-old was found with a serious head injury outside the Royal Hotel in Bray in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is reported he was from Newtownmountkennedy in Co. Wicklow.

He died in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin yesterday.

Detectives say the results of an autopsy will dictate the course of their investigation.