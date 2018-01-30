Gardaí attended street brawl in Dublin after schools rugby game

A pub in Dublin had to call Gardaí to a mass brawl on the street outside after a Leinster Schools Senior Cup game between Terenure College and St Michael’s College.

The melee broke out at around 5pm yesterday outside Kiely's of Donnybrook which is just down the road from Donnybrook Stadium where the cup match, won by St Michael’s 27-13, was played.

Some supporters wearing the jerseys of the two fee-paying rugby schools were seen at the incident where a number of punches and kicks were thrown.

John O’Brien, the bar manager of Kiely’s, said the incident was “a disgrace” and said he had never seen such violence around rugby matches in the area before in his 30 years working at the pub.

He told the Irish Independent that the fight was so out of control that a staff member had to call the gardaí.

Mr O'Brien also said some employees were on the receiving end of some of the punches as they attempted to calm the situation.

Mr O'Brien went on: “We tried to break it up. I was standing in the middle of it and the owner and his two sons too, trying to calm it down.

“It was fairly serious out there at one stage. There was no respect. We called the guards and they arrived."

By the time officers arrived most of those involved in the row had fled but it is understood gardaí took some names of those allegedly involved.

Mr O’Brien said: “When the sirens started getting louder and closer they all scattered all over the place,” before adding that those involved in the fight were over 18 and had been drinking in the bar.

He said the pub had carried out strict ID checks at the door and they know many of the people involved. He confirmed that the pub will refuse entry to them the next time they appear, before adding: “It’s an absolute disgrace. It kicked off outside the pub. We never have any trouble."

Gardaí confirmed they were called to the incident outside Kiely's yesterday, but they say they are not investigating further.