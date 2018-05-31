Gardaí at border warn they are not equipped to deal with threats

Gardaí working along the border are warning that they are not equipped to tackle the current threats they face.

The Garda Representative Association estimates an extra 1000 frontline officers will be needed in the event of a hard Brexit.

And some GRA members are calling for the return of automatic weapons such as an uzi - along with more Armed Support Units.

Currently, there are just two ASU's in the border region - one in Dundalk and the other in Ballyshannon in Donegal.

Donegal based Garda Brendan O'Connor says it is simply not good enough.

"Our members feel that the criminals and the cross-border drug dealers...they don't take us seriously," said Garda O'Connor.

"They don't see us as having the capabilities to take them on.

"They see us as weak. They see us ass we see ourselves - untrained, ill-equipped and not enough numbers."

- Digital Desk