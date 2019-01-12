Gardaí assist National Crime Agency in UK operation

Members of the gardai are involved in an operation tackling organised crime gangs in the UK today.

Picture: Twitter/ National Crime Agency

They're supporting Britain's National Crime Agency in the crackdown.

The force says the NCA's one of its most important allies, with whom it shares a common desire to put organised crime groups who operate within the common travel area out of business.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of the Special Crime Operations said: "for the purpose of tackling organised crime groups An Garda Siochána has commenced the new year in the manner in which it intends to proceed in 2019, by engaging in the most impactful possible co-operation with law enforcement authorities, at an international level."

"In this regard, the UK National Crime Agency is one of our most important allies, with whom we share a common desire to put organised crime groups who operate within the common travel area out of business," he added.

The Irish Times is reporting that the partnership has led to the arrest of two men at Birmingham Airport.