Gardaí ask for help to find missing Cork teenager

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Cork city.

Gardaí are asking for help to trace Kellie Taggart, who is 16 years old, and has been missing from her home in Cork City since the early hours of yesterday morning.

Kellie is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a slim build, and long blonde hair with brown streaks.

It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

