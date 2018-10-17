Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis.

Gardaí at the scene on Moatview Avenue, Coolock, in October 2017. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

The woman, who is in her 30s, was arrested in the Dublin area this morning.

Of the four people arrested on Monday last, Gardaí are continuing to detain two males (30s and 50s).

A juvenile male and a man in his 20s were released without charge last night.

24-year-old Jamie Tighe Ennis was shot in Coolock on October 28, 2017.

Digital Desk