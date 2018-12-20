Gardaí arrest two men after €97k worth of drugs seized in Clare and Limerick

Two people have been arrested after drug seizures worth €97,000 in Clare and Limerick.

Cocaine with a street value of €56,000 was found when a car was stopped on the M18 at junction 11 Dromoland in Co. Clare shortly after 7pm yesterday evening.

File photo.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned at Ennis Garda Station.

Cocaine worth €17,500 and cannabis worth €24,000 was also found in a follow-up search of a house in Castleconnell, Co. Limerick

A 36-year-old man was arrested during the search and is being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.