Gardaí arrest two in €1.4m drug seizure in Dublin

Up to €1.4m worth of drugs has been seized in Dublin.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The drugs were discovered as part of an ongoing investigation targetting criminal activity in the Dublin region.

Gardaí from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and members of the Special Crime Task Force searched a property in the Kings House Apartment Complex, Bow Lane, Dublin 8 yesterday.

Cannabis and cocaine worth €1.4m was found at the address two people were arrested at the scene.

File photo.

A man aged 48 and a woman aged 32 are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda Stations.