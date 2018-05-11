Gardaí arrest three in Navan drugs raid

Gardaí in Co. Meath have sezied more than €300,000 worth of cannabis and MDMA.

Gardaí and officers from the local Drugs Unit searched a premises at Fitzherbert Woods in Navan yesterday.

There they found cannabis resin with a street value of around €225,000 and MDMA with a street value of around €110,000.

A woman aged 27 and two men aged 23 and 36 were arrested and are being held detained at Navan, Kells and Trim Garda stations.