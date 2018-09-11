Gardaí arrest six housing action protestors in Dublin
Six people have been arrested on North Federick Street in Dublin at the site of a protest by housing action group, Take Back the City.
A number of people occupying a house were evicted under an order from the High Court.
Gardaí said a large crowd gathered during the eviction and they arrested the six people for breaches of the peace under the Public Order Act.
The housing action group has claimed that one person is in hospital.
Update pic.twitter.com/gQQkMhMESv— Take Back The City - Dublin (@TBTCDublin) September 11, 2018