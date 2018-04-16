Gardaí arrest man who robbed shop in Derry and left taxi driver with head injury

Gardaí have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Derry last night.

The PNSI received a report that a shop on Culmore Road had been robbed at knifepoint at around 7.30pm.

Witnesses said that after the robber left the shop, he pulled his knife on a taxi driver, forcing him to take him across the border.

Gardaí located the suspect near Muff and arrested him and recovered a sum of money from the vehicle.

The taxi driver was assaulted during the incident and needed eight staples to a head wound.

The suspect remains in Garda custody and officers are liaising with the PSNI.