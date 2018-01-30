Gardaí arrest man in connection with murder of Irene White

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the murder of Dundalk woman Irene White in April 2005.

He is being held at Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Yesterday, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the mother-of-three at her home in Dundalk.

The court was told a person had asked Lambe to carry out the murder on behalf of someone else.