Gardaí arrest man in connection with murder of Irene White
30/01/2018 - 18:26:00
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the murder of Dundalk woman Irene White in April 2005.
He is being held at Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Yesterday, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the mother-of-three at her home in Dundalk.
The court was told a person had asked Lambe to carry out the murder on behalf of someone else.