Gardaí arrest man in connection with Joseph Deacy death in Mayo

Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford, Co Mayo, in August last year have arrested a man.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, is being detained at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Joseph, from St. Albans in England, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford, with apparent head injuries.

A post mortem examination on the body of the 21-year-old led Gardaí to treat the death as a homicide.