Gardaí arrest man in connection with Joseph Deacy death in Mayo
29/05/2018 - 17:18:33Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford, Co Mayo, in August last year have arrested a man.
The suspect, who is in his 20s, is being detained at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Joseph, from St. Albans in England, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford, with apparent head injuries.
A post mortem examination on the body of the 21-year-old led Gardaí to treat the death as a homicide.