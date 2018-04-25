Gardaí arrest man in connection with €950k drugs seizure

Gardaí have arrested a 56-year-old man in the Ardee area of County Louth as part of an ongoing investigation into serious crime in the Leinster Region.

It is linked to a search operation carried out in the Ashbourne area of County Meath on November 15, 2017, when cocaine and cannabis worth around €950,000 was seized.

The man is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Speaking after the drug seizure last November, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who has charge of Special Crime Operations said: "An Garda Síochána national units within Special Crime Operations (SCO) continue to target a range of criminality associated with organised crime.

"In this regard there is a particular emphasis, firstly, on protecting life and tackling threat to life incidents, but also, on targeting the sale of drugs and other illicit products and, importantly, targeting the financial gain and money laundering involved."