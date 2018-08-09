Gardaí arrest man for shoplifting and possession of heroin in Cork

A suspected shoplifter, who was also found to have around €600 worth of suspected heroin on him, has been arrested in Cork city.

Gardaí arrested the man in his 40s following the theft from a shop on Patrick Street in the city yesterday.

At around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí were called to the shop after claims that a man had tried to steal a number of items.

He was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

Officers searched him on arriving at the Garda Station and found around €600 worth of suspected heroin on him.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged to appear in court later.