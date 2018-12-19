Gardaí arrest man after stabbing in Cork

A man in his 30s has been arrested for questioning about an attack on a man in his home on the northside of the Cork city last night.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the Gurranabraher area last night a short time after the alarm was raised.

He is being detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in Gurranabraher garda station.

Gardaí said a man in his 60s had been taken to Cork University Hospital last night after suffering an apparent stab wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An attacker is said to have forced his way into the house and demanded cash last night, but neighbours in the estate off Cathedral Road in Gurranabraher raised the alarm around 6.30pm after calling to the man’s house to investigate suspicious sounds.

It is believed the suspect answered the door to them and claimed to be a visiting relative.

They pressed him for answers before they spotted the homeowner inside in a distressed state. It was clear that he was bleeding from the legs and face.

The suspect again tried to dismiss the neighbours by claiming the man had had an accident in the house.

But the neighbours knew something was wrong and they retreated to raise the alarm.

Locals said gardaí, including members of the armed regional response unit, arrived on the scene within minutes but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.