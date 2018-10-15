Gardaí arrest four in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year have today arrested four males in connection with the investigation.

All four were arrested in the Dublin area.

Gardaí at the scene on Moatview Avenue, Coolock, in October 2017. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

The three men are aged in their 20s, 30s, 50s. The fourth person is a juvenile.

They are currently detained in Coolock, Clontarf, Ballymun and Swords Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing.

24-year-old Jamie Tighe Ennis was shot in Coolock on October 28, 2017.

