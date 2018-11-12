Gardaí arrest five in Drogheda in connection with alleged kidnapping

Gardaí have arrested five people in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Co Louth.

It comes after officers raided a house in Drogheda and found a man in his 20s last night.

He is reported to have sustained a number of injuries and Gardaí have said they know of another incident where an 18-year-old was said to have been assaulted with what is believed to be a hatchet.

Gardaí, who also found a suspicious device yesterday on the Dublin Road, have said they are investigating five separate incidents said to be connected to an ongoing feud in the area.

They include an alleged abduction, a stabbing and two petrol bomb attacks.

RTE News report that three of the six incidents happened around Cement Road and the drug-related feud is centred around there, Moneymore and Rathmullen Park.

Chief Superintendent of the Louth Division Christy Mangan has appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

- Digital Desk