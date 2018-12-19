Gardaí arrest 11 in West Cork 'Day of Action' against criminal activity

Eleven people have been arrested in West Cork in what Gardaí have labelled a 'Day of Action'.

As part of Operation Thor yesterday, those arrested were charged in relation to a number of recent incidents including robbery, sale and supply of drugs and criminal damage.

During the day of action, two checkpoints were carried out on the N71 in Ballinhassig and on the R586 in Dunmanway.

There was one arrest for drug driving, two detections for no insurance, two for no road tax and one detection by Revenue and Customs officers for dyed diesel.

Speaking at Bandon Garda Station, Superintendent Brendan Fogarty said: "The purpose of these Days of Action are to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity and to enhance Community engagement.

"Our Community Gardaí were out at the checkpoints and in our local shopping centres yesterday offering advice and highlighting seasonal home security issues including bogus callers to your door or over the phone."