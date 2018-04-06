Gardai are appealing for help in finding a man and a teenage boy in separate cases

Gardaí are appealing separately for help in finding a man and a teenage boy from the south and west of the country.

Malachy Brennan is missing from County Tipperary, while 16-year-old Paddy McDonagh has disappeared from County Mayo.

Malachy Brennan from County Tipperary was last seen at his home in Borrisokane at around 6pm on Monday evening.

Malachy Brennan from County Tipperary

He is 5 foot 8 tall, of slim build with blue eyes and was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and a grey hat.

Anyone who has seen the 63-year-old or who can help locate him is asked to contact Nenagh gardaí.

Separately Gardaí are also asking for help in finding a 16-year-old boy missing from County Mayo.

Paddy McDonagh was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday evening in the Belderrig area of Ballina.

Paddy McDonagh

He is 5 foot 11 in height, of slight build and has blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen, Paddy was wearing a grey and green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

- Digital Desk