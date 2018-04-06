Gardai are appealing for help in finding a man and a teenage boy in separate cases
Gardaí are appealing separately for help in finding a man and a teenage boy from the south and west of the country.
Malachy Brennan is missing from County Tipperary, while 16-year-old Paddy McDonagh has disappeared from County Mayo.
Malachy Brennan from County Tipperary was last seen at his home in Borrisokane at around 6pm on Monday evening.
He is 5 foot 8 tall, of slim build with blue eyes and was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and a grey hat.
Anyone who has seen the 63-year-old or who can help locate him is asked to contact Nenagh gardaí.
Separately Gardaí are also asking for help in finding a 16-year-old boy missing from County Mayo.
Paddy McDonagh was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday evening in the Belderrig area of Ballina.
He is 5 foot 11 in height, of slight build and has blue eyes and short brown hair.
When last seen, Paddy was wearing a grey and green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.
- Digital Desk
