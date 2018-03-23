Gardaí appealing for witnesses following Galway crash in which two women were killed

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Co Galway that has claimed the lives of two women.

The women were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Station Road at around 5:40pm yesterday.

Two female pedestrians, who were both in their 50s, were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

The road was closed while investigators carried out an examination.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardaí.