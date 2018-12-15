Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man, 40s, dies in Cork road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s died after he was struck by a car in Cork.

The collision occurred on the Kinsale Road in Cork city between 5am and 5.45am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was arrested and remains in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body of the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road is closed and diversions are in place to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.