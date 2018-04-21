Gardaí appealing for information following armed bank robbery in Rocsommmon

Gardaí are appealing for information following an armed bank robbery in Co Roscommon yesterday.

A hunt is underway for a gang of five who escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding up a branch of Bank of Ireland in Strokestown.

Four men wearing balaclavas entered the bank at 2.15pm yesterday, threatening staff with iron bars and what is believed to be a handgun.

No one was injured, but the raiders escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black Audi car with UK plates, driven by a fifth man who'd been waiting outside.

It is believed they drove up Elphin St, took a right turn and drove in the direction of Kilmore.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information from any person who may have seen anything suspicious in the hour prior to the robbery and after the incident.

They also want to speak to any drivers who may have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621637, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

A statement from Bank of Ireland says the safety of customers and staff is their number one priority and they're engaging with Gardai in their investigation.

