Gardaí appealing for assistance in tracing missing Dublin man
12/03/2018 - 14:27:00
Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing 24-year-old Caique Trindade De Oliveira, who was reported missing from Clondalkin on 6th March 2018.
He is described at 6 foot, medium build with short black hair and brown eyes.
Caique is a Brazilian national.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or any Garda Station.
Digital Desk
