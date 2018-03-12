Gardaí appealing for assistance in tracing missing Dublin man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing 24-year-old Caique Trindade De Oliveira, who was reported missing from Clondalkin on 6th March 2018.

He is described at 6 foot, medium build with short black hair and brown eyes.

Caique is a Brazilian national.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk