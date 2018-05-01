Gardaí appeal to taxi drivers and motorists for help to find sexual assault suspect in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal, particularly to taxi drivers and motorists, for information they hope will lead to the apprehension of a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a female student in Limerick.

The attack occurred on April 17, and it is understood Gardaí are making steady progress in their investigation.

The victim, a third-level student who is aged in her 20s, has told Gardaí she was knocked to the ground and assaulted on the north side of the city.

It is believed the man wore latex gloves, which has led investigators to suspect the attack was pre-planned.

A description of the attacker has been circulated to all Garda stations and Gardaí are reportedly liaising with police profilers in Europol and Interpol.

In an updated appeal for witnesses, Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Office at Henry Street Garda Station said: "Gardai in Mayorstone are investigating an assault which happened on the Ennis Road in the early hours of last Tuesday, the 17th of April, between 2.50am and 3.15am.

"A young lady was walking along the Strand Hotel side of the Ennis Road when she was attacked by a male."

"Gardaí are hoping that anybody who was on the Ennis Road between the Strand Hotel and Union Cross last Tuesday week (at this time), would contact Gardaí if they saw anybody or heard anything."

Sergeant Leetch said her appeal was "directed mainly to taxi drivers or motorists or anybody living in the area".

"Gardaí at Mayorstone can be contacted at 061-456980," she added.

Henry Street Garda Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the investigation, said Gardaí were "examining a lot of CCTV footage from the area", as they continue to search for clues as to the identity of the perpetrator and for clues as to his movements before and after the attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the same time to contact us,” Supt Smart said.

Gardaí at Henry Street (061-212400) can also be contacted with information.