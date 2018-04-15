Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Wicklow hit-and-run which left teenage girl in critical condition

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Bray Co Wicklow which has left a teenage girl in a critical condition.

The incident happened at around 3.50am on Saturday morning on Main Street, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

A 17-year-old girl was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The car involved is described as a light coloured saloon type, possibly silver, which travelled northbound through Kilcoole village at 3.45am from the direction of Newtownmountkennedy towards Greystones / Eden Gate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.