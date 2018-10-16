Gardaí appeal for witnesses to weekend Dublin shooting to come forward

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting incident in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

At approximately 10.45pm last Sunday a 30-year-old man was shot at Chaplin’s Terrace. Two men were believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Tallaght hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ronanstown garda station on 01-666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station, they are particularly anxious to hear from motorists including Taxi drivers who have dash cams.

Digital Desk