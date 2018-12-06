Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Longford shooting incident

Gardaí in Granard are calling for witnesses to a shooting incident in Co Longford.

GSOC are investigating the circumstances of the incident, in which a Garda firearm was discharged - killing a dog and leaving one man with minor injuries.

In a statement, they said they are "appealing for witnesses in relation to a firearm incident where an official Garda firearm was discharged at Ferriskills."

A screengranb from the video.

The incident occurred on December 3.

A local man was treated in hospital for minor injuries which were not said to be life-threatening.

All faces have been pixelated and sound muted.

Yesterday, Councillor Gerry Warnock - the Chairman of Longford Joint Policing Committee - described reports of "death threats" to a garda involved in the incident as "disgusting".

- Digital Desk