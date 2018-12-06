Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Longford shooting incident
Gardaí in Granard are calling for witnesses to a shooting incident in Co Longford.
GSOC are investigating the circumstances of the incident, in which a Garda firearm was discharged - killing a dog and leaving one man with minor injuries.
In a statement, they said they are "appealing for witnesses in relation to a firearm incident where an official Garda firearm was discharged at Ferriskills."
The incident occurred on December 3.
A local man was treated in hospital for minor injuries which were not said to be life-threatening.
Yesterday, Councillor Gerry Warnock - the Chairman of Longford Joint Policing Committee - described reports of "death threats" to a garda involved in the incident as "disgusting".
- Digital Desk
