Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fight on Dublin's M50

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fight on Dublin's M50 that brought rush hour traffic to a crawl.

The brawl broke out after two cars pulled up near the Red Cow junction and a number of men started fighting.

The altercation left one man in hospital, while another refused medical treatment at the scene.

Traffic was serious disrupted and Investigating Gardaí in Tallaght are eager to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident or, who may have witnessed it.

They can contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk