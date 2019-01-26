Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Kildare collision

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision that occurred in Kildare on Thursday evening.

A man in his 40s was killed after being struck by a 4x4 vehicle on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin at around 6.50pm.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was taken to the mortuary at Naas hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Kildare Garda Station at 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.