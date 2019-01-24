Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Monasterevin, Co Kildare today.

A pedestrian in his 40s was seriously injured when he was struck by a 4x4 on Dublin Road in Monasterevin.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but died a short time later. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The man's remains have been removed to the mortuary at Nass Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out and the local Coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.