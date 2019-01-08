Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash that killed woman in Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed in a crash in Co. Kerry yesterday afternoon.

The woman in her 50s died after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Woodford, just outside Listowel at around 3pm.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.

The victim's body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, and anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station.