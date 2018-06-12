Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sexual assault in Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault in Co Kildare.

A young woman had been out socialising when she was allegedly attacked by up to three men.

It happened at around half one this morning on Millicent Road in Clane.

Gardaí have spoken with the young woman today and she has been to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

Gardaí in Naas are investigating and are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in Clane last night or early this morning to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak to taxi drivers who may have been working in the area or anyone who has dash camera footage or CCTV outside their homes.

Digital Desk