Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal collision in Athlone
Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Bonavalley, Athlone on Tuesday morning are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
An 18-year-old male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a van outside Athlone IT at 9.20am on September 11.
The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the van was uninjured.
Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses, in particular, the driver of a white rigid truck with a tail lift who may have witnessed the accident occurring, to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
