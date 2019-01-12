Gardaí appeal for witnesses in connection with alleged assault in Temple Bar

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Dublin's Temple Bar on Monday.

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries to his face and head after an incident on Fleet Street in Dublin 2 at about 2am.

He was treated at St James' Hospital and has since been released.

A man in his 30s was arrested close to the scene and has appeared in court charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fleet Street/Temple Bar area on the night of Sunday, January 6 or the early hours of January 7 to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000.