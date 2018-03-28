Gardaí appeal for witnesses in collision that killed two women in Galway

Gardaí in Ballinasloe, Co Galway have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a fatal traffic collision last week that claimed the lives of two women.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 22 at Station Road, Ballinasloe at approximately 5.40pm.

The scene of the crash. Pic: Hany Marzouk.

Two female pedestrians, both in their 50s, were fatally injured when they were struck by a car which had collided with a 2nd car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have travelled on the R358, Station Road, Ballinasloe immediately prior to the collision or to any person who may have witnessed the collision.

The scene is located close to Ballinasloe Train Station and would have been busy at the time.

Gardaí at Ballinasloe can be contacted on 090 – 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk