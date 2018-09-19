Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal Dundalk stabbing

Gardaí are still questioning a man after a woman was stabbed to death in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday.

The 31-year-old victim died after being attacked at Bridgewater Mews on Linenhall Street just before 3pm yesterday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man was arrested a short time later and is still in custody.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.