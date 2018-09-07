Gardaí appeal for witnesses following collision in Dublin city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Trinity Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 12.30am and involved a single vehicle that struck two pedestrians while crossing the road on Trinity Street.

The male pedestrian (34) was removed to St. James's Hospital and his condition is described as critical.

The female pedestrian (33) was treated for minor injuries at St. James's Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of Dame Street/Trinity Street, Dublin 2 between 12.15am. and 12.45am on Thursday morning to contact Pearse Street Garda Station at 01 - 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.