Gardaí appeal for witnesses following alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Dublin.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Mount Argus Road in Harold's Cross.

A man reportedly forced a woman against a car, when he was interrupted by an approaching couple.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard - and is able to speak in Spanish.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and in particular this couple who saw and spoke to the male and the injured party who were standing near a car that was parked on Mount Argus Road near Laurence Court, to contact them at Sundrive Garda station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.