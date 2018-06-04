Gardaí appeal for witnesses as female cyclist remains in critical condition
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a bicycle and a car in Dublin last Friday.
The collision happened at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon on the Oak Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
A female cyclist, aged 30, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries, while a 31-year-old woman driving the car was uninjured.
Gardaí want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw, or has dash-cam footage of, the incident
Witnesses can contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
