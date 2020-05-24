Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman dies from crash in Kildare on Wednesday

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in County Kildare four days ago.

A woman has since died after she was knocked down near Athy.

The pedestrian was walking on the R418 at Nicholastown near Athy at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, when she was hit by a car.

The woman in her late 50s received serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she was pronounced dead yesterday.

A man in his 70s who was driving the car also received medical treatment in hospital and was the only person in the car.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators have examined the scene and the Coronor's been notified.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed in the case and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Athy Station.